Steve McManaman gives transfer advice to 24-year-old linked with Man United

The Sport Review Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Steve McManaman has urged Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish to take the next step in his career amid interest from Manchester United. The 24-year-old’s future has been a source of relentless debate in the Premier League over the past few months following his excellent performances. Grealish has been the driving force behind Aston Villa’s bid […]

The post Steve McManaman gives transfer advice to 24-year-old linked with Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
