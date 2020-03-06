Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race after switch to Sky Sports

F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race after switch to Sky Sports

Independent Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Exclusive: Data from the Broadcasters' Audience Research Board shows that across Sky Sports and Channel 4 a total of 1.5m people streamed the 21 races in 2019
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

f1fiend

f1 fiend #F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race in the UK after switch to Sky Sports | The Indepe… https://t.co/USg6W8hgES 2 days ago

IndySport

Indy Sport 🙈 F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race after switch to Sky Sports https://t.co/8JoJbEIppa 1 week ago

IndySport

Indy Sport F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race after switch to Sky Sports https://t.co/8JoJbEqOxC 1 week ago

nh247

Nick H The Independent: F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race after switch to Sky Sports. https://t.co/SGC4eGfD71 1 week ago

diamondlillypad

Heather Lambert F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race https://t.co/XeoVKhld3l What philanthropuc donatio… https://t.co/cJf5GitNRI 1 week ago

Still_Fast

Truls Meland RT @IndySport: F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race after switch to Sky Sports By @FormulaMoney https://t.co/8… 1 week ago

disabledgent

Simon F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race after switch to Sky Sports | The Independent” I’m… https://t.co/BSepsDL8zN 1 week ago

TheDougtor

Doug Holmes @F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race https://t.co/bIv4fsjad7 Well done... Really, we… https://t.co/SsicGse36D 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.