Boxing news: Watch as John Fury grabs his crotch and shouts, ‘That’s what come out of these balls,’ after Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder

talkSPORT Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Tyson Fury’s father John Fury loved every moment of his son’s knockout victory over Deontay Wilder on February 22. Behind-the-scenes footage as part of ITV’s documentary on the ‘Gypsy King’ showed John throwing every punch with his son as he watched the fight. That’s what come out of these balls 🤣 pic.twitter.com/olvuwOMcSz — Darren Parsons […]
👓 View full article
