Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > The England v Wales texts between rival players as English star admits this game has an edge

The England v Wales texts between rival players as English star admits this game has an edge

Wales Online Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The England v Wales texts between rival players as English star admits this game has an edgeLions Test star Jamie George has been copping flak from his Saracens teammate Nick Tompkins ahead of the England v Wales Six Nations showdown
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash 00:59

 England head coach Eddie Jones and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac discuss the effects of coronavirus on the sport ahead of their teams' Six Nations clash on Saturday. England's final Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on March 14 was postponed amid coronavirus fears, and is due to be rescheduled...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jones 'focussed on beating Wales' after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says England game 'can't come quick enough'

Captain Alun Wyn Jones says Saturday's Six Nations game in England "can't come quick enough" as Wales aim to bounce back from successive losses.
BBC News

England v Wales: Mako Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie available for Wales game

England prop Mako Vunipola is available for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales after missing the Ireland game for personal reasons.
BBC News


Tweets about this

andyhowellsport

Andy Howell RT @WalesRugby: The England v Wales texts between rival players as English star admits this game has an edge https://t.co/mRCgxgymLc 8 hours ago

WalesRugby

WalesOnline Rugby The England v Wales texts between rival players as English star admits this game has an edge https://t.co/mRCgxgymLc 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.