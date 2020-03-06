Global  

CBC Sports commits to gender-balanced sports coverage across all platforms

CBC.ca Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The network is aiming to 'allow more young women to visualize themselves achieving great things through sport,' says Chris Wilson, CBC's Executive Director of Sports and Olympics.
VnssaEvns

Vanessa E RT @WomMovMillions: "Of approximately 35,000 hours of sports programming, only four percent featured women's sports, with approximately 11… 8 hours ago

WomMovMillions

WomenMovingMillions "Of approximately 35,000 hours of sports programming, only four percent featured women's sports, with approximately… https://t.co/XimiMx4OwN 23 hours ago

SportNovaScotia

Sport Nova Scotia "We're committed to providing audiences with equal opportunity to watch, read about, meet and hear from female spor… https://t.co/K5OrIwg4EK 2 days ago

thatgirlallie25

Alexandra Maund RT @WomensSportsFdn: "Small signals over a lifetime can make a big impact. And this is not a small signal. As a girl, to see yourself [on T… 3 days ago

RespectGroup

Respect Group This is great news @cbcsports! 👏 #keepingGirlsInSport "One of the critical pieces to keeping girls in sport is rep… https://t.co/vnpdhiKE58 3 days ago

bonnieshep

Bonnie Shepherd RT @equality_fund: In 35,000 hours of sports programming, only 4% features women's sports. @CBCsports has committed to gender-balanced spor… 3 days ago

equality_fund

Equality Fund In 35,000 hours of sports programming, only 4% features women's sports. @CBCsports has committed to gender-balanced… https://t.co/fjXebkZAu3 3 days ago

PersonalSportR

PersonalSportRecord 1st media group to move from talk to action. Real. Leadership. Doing. Well done @cbcsports @CBC… https://t.co/96QkzmoZdl 4 days ago

