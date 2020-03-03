Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus does not scare UFC champion Israel Adesayna because he’s ‘immune’ from it

Coronavirus does not scare UFC champion Israel Adesayna because he’s ‘immune’ from it

Daily Star Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus does not scare UFC champion Israel Adesayna because he’s ‘immune’ from itThe ongoing coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on sporting events across the world but UFC star Israel Adesanya is not worried about the disease
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya prepared for five rounds of unpredictability in title defence against Yoel Romero

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya prepared for five rounds of unpredictability in title defence against Yoel RomeroYoel Romero has never been stopped in his 13-fight UFC career. Israel Adesanya wants to change that. The Kiwi UFC middleweight champion will face Romero in a...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •talkSPORT

UFC 248: Who is Yoel Romero? Meet the UFC middleweight destroyer with target set on Israel Adesanya

UFC 248: Who is Yoel Romero? Meet the UFC middleweight destroyer with target set on Israel AdesanyaKiwi UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line this Sunday, facing Cuban Yoel Romero in the headline bout of UFC 248 in Las Vegas....
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Coronavirus does not scare UFC champion Israel Adesayna because he’s ‘immune’ from it #UFC248… https://t.co/lYpih6uRJG 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.