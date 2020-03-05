Liverpool v Bournemouth: Reds keeper Alisson out with hip injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is ruled out because of a hip injury and is also a doubt for the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

How Liverpool should line up against Bournemouth – Alisson is out and why Jurgen Klopp must drop sluggish Fabinho Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their defeats to Watford and Chelsea when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday. The disastrous performance at...

talkSPORT 18 hours ago



