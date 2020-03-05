Global  

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Reds keeper Alisson out with hip injury

BBC Sport Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is ruled out because of a hip injury and is also a doubt for the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.
News video: Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury

Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury 01:36

 Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp says he trusts the Premier League as far as trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while also confirming goalkeeper Alisson will be out for at least a week with a hip injury.

Liverpool's Alisson out of Bournemouth game with hip injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is ruled out because of a hip injury and is also a doubt for the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.
BBC News

How Liverpool should line up against Bournemouth – Alisson is out and why Jurgen Klopp must drop sluggish Fabinho

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their defeats to Watford and Chelsea when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday. The disastrous performance at...
talkSPORT

