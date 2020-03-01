Global  

David Moyes proposes plans for British Cup to replace League Cup

Team Talk Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
West Ham manager David Moyes has proposed a British Cup following calls from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to scrap the League Cup.

EFL Cup should be revamped as the 'British Cup', says David Moyes

David Moyes says the Carabao Cup should be revamped as the "British Cup" and include teams from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
BBC Sport

David Moyes defends Eric Dier’s actions in confronting fan after Norwich game

West Ham boss David Moyes has defended Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Tottenham’s FA Cup exit to Norwich.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •talkSPORT

