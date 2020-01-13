Global  

Sport24.co.za | 6-machine Russell leads Windies to T20 series victory in Sri Lanka

News24 Friday, 6 March 2020
Andre Russell hit six sixes in a 14-ball innings as West Indies smashed their way to a victory over Sri Lanka and seal their two match T20 series.
Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series [Video]Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published


SL vs. WI | Russell’s six sixes in 14 balls leads West Indies to series win over Sri Lanka

Though West Indies are reigning World T20 champions it was their first series win in the format in more than a year
Hindu Also reported by •News24Indian ExpressMid-Day

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20, West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020, March 6, 2020


DNA Also reported by •News24Indian ExpressMid-Day

