Hend Zaza, 11, will represent Syria at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, qualifies in table tennis

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Syrian Hend Zaza, 11, qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in women's singles table tennis.
Will Bayley: I would definitely do I'm A Celebrity [Video]Will Bayley: I would definitely do I'm A Celebrity

GB table tennis player Will Bayley has said he hopes to be asked to take part in I'm A Celebrity in the future. The Paralympic star is preparing to go to Japan for the Games in August.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published

Women in sports: Changing the game [Video]Women in sports: Changing the game

India has won 13 Olympic medals since the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and women account for five of them. In contrast, all 13 medals claimed by India pre-Sydney belong to men, signifying a change in paradigm..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:31Published


Olympic Games 2020: 11-year-old table tennis star Hend Zaza qualifies as fifth youngest competitor in history

Olympic Games 2020: 11-year-old table tennis star Hend Zaza qualifies as fifth youngest competitor in historyTable tennis prodigy Hend Zaza is headed for the Olympic Games, despite being at the tender age of just 11.The Syrian table tennis prodigy will also break new...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaCBS SportsBBC Sport

An 11-year-old qualified for the Olympics — and that's not even a record

Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza will likely be the youngest athlete at the Tokyo Olympics. But people younger than her have won medals — including a...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaCBS Sports

