Aliko Dangote's Arsenal takeover plans take major step forward as project nears completion

Football.london Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Aliko Dangote's Arsenal takeover plans take major step forward as project nears completionAfrica's richest man has made no secret of his hope of buying Arsenal in the future, and the billionaire has made another move on the road to a potential takeover
Orion Minerals gains environmental authorisation for mining Vardocube portion of Prieska project

Orion Minerals Ltd's (ASX:ORN) subsidiary Vardocube Ltd has been granted environmental authorisation (EA) for the Vardocube portion of the flagship Prieska...
Proactive Investors

Aliko Dangote Arsenal takeover latest: How much a deal could cost, bid to buy out Stan Kroenke

Aliko Dangote Arsenal takeover latest: How much a deal could cost, bid to buy out Stan KroenkeThe Nigerian billionaire has been linked with an Arsenal takeover for some time, and we take a look at the story around the businessman's bid to become Gunners...
Football.london

Tweets about this

7manJR

Clintmash Jr. Rule RT @Soccer_Laduma: ICYMI: With Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote having previously stated that he would be interested in buying Arsenal, t… 4 days ago

Soccer_Laduma

Soccer Laduma ICYMI: With Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote having previously stated that he would be interested in buying Arsen… https://t.co/fWCG5Yjop5 4 days ago

brevynn

jou_soap would be cool if Aliko Dangote and Patrice Motsepe made this happen - https://t.co/39sRxwJpfY 1 week ago

deffdim

Dozie Dim RT @JollofSports: Aliko Dangote has been informed that it will cost at least £2billion to buy a 'top six' club, as the Nigerian billionaire… 1 week ago

Football_LDN

football.london Another domino falling? 🤔 https://t.co/FWM2aAFPfx 1 week ago

newsbreak365

newsbreak365 Aliko Dangote told he must pay at least £2bn for Arsenal takeover https://t.co/LeRqQgglbU 1 week ago

JohnAbolaji1

John Abolaji DANGOTE HAS SIGN THE DOCUMENT TO BUY ARSENAL Aliko Dangote has takeover of Arsenal. #dangote#news #trending… https://t.co/p8OwKzAiPK 1 week ago

247NNU

247 Nigeria News Update Aliko Dangote Arsenal Takeover: Billionaire Told How Much It Will Cost....CLICK LINK https://t.co/O8uBUe9pKB https://t.co/YRG5o8eCIg 1 week ago

