Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NBA fines owner Mark Cuban $500,000, rejects Mavericks' protest of Hawks game

NBA fines owner Mark Cuban $500,000, rejects Mavericks' protest of Hawks game

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
It is just one of many significant fines the NBA has levied against Mark Cuban, including a $600,000 fine two years ago when he supported tanking.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mark Cuban, Live Nation To Build New Live Music Venue [Video]Mark Cuban, Live Nation To Build New Live Music Venue

They will be converting an empty warehouse along North Stemmons Freeway next to the Mavericks' practice facility into a concert hall for up-and-coming artists.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:20Published

Mark Cuban Thinks Kobe Bryant's Death Can Help Heal A Nation [Video]Mark Cuban Thinks Kobe Bryant's Death Can Help Heal A Nation

Mark Cuban Thinks Kobe Bryant's Death Can Help Heal A Nation

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA fines Mavs owner Cuban $500K after latest rant

The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $500,000 on Friday for his criticism of league officials following the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb....
Reuters

NBA fines Cuban $500K, denies Mavs protest

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has levied at $500K fine to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for public criticism of the officials as well as denied the team's protest of...
ESPN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.