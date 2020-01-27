NBA fines owner Mark Cuban $500,000, rejects Mavericks' protest of Hawks game

It is just one of many significant fines the NBA has levied against Mark Cuban, including a $600,000 fine two years ago when he supported tanking.

Recent related news from verified sources NBA fines Mavs owner Cuban $500K after latest rant The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $500,000 on Friday for his criticism of league officials following the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb....

NBA fines Cuban $500K, denies Mavs protest NBA commissioner Adam Silver has levied at $500K fine to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for public criticism of the officials as well as denied the team's protest of...

