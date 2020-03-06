Just when Erica Gavel wanted to quit, her sporting career rocketed Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

On International Women's Day, Erica Gavel shares how sport took her life in a completely different direction she could have imagined at a young age. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this KG RT @LisaThomaidis: Just when Erica Gavel wanted to quit, her sporting career rocketed | CBC Sports https://t.co/LreZQADwCD 2 days ago Abraham Jr. Just when Erica Gavel wanted to quit, her sporting career rocketed | CBC Sports https://t.co/VohXHAMrOm #iwd2020 2 days ago shrideep.ghogare Just when Erica Gavel wanted to quit, her sporting career rocketed | CBC Sports https://t.co/liVZPpsscy #iwd2020 2 days ago Lisa Thomaidis Just when Erica Gavel wanted to quit, her sporting career rocketed | CBC Sports https://t.co/LreZQADwCD 3 days ago Tv Internet Just when Erica Gavel wanted to quit, her sporting career rocketed https://t.co/zraG1R2zS8 4 days ago Mehedi Hasan Just when Erica Gavel wanted to quit, her sporting career rocketed https://t.co/5sZliCJLmj https://t.co/CnMpsxwXDo 4 days ago