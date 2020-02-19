Global  

Yankees' Aaron Judge has a stress fracture in rib

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020
Aaron Judge will be out for at least two weeks as the Yankees revealed he has a stress fracture in his rib.
Spring Training Report: Yankees Injuries Mount With Aaron Judge Ailing [Video]Spring Training Report: Yankees Injuries Mount With Aaron Judge Ailing

The Yankees, who won the AL East in 2019 despite injuries, already face Spring Training concerns with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ailing. Curtis Silva reports.

Aaron Judge Talks About Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal [Video]Aaron Judge Talks About Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal

It was the first day of full-squad workouts for the Yankees in Tampa on Tuesday, and Aaron Judge was making headlines on and off the field; CBSN New York's Otis Livingston reports.

Yankees' Aaron Judge has stress fracture of his rib

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the diagnosis Friday.
Yankees slugger Judge has stress fracture in rib

Aaron Judge has a stress fracture in his rib. Manager Aaron Boone said surgery is not off the table, but they're going to re-evaluate the injury in two weeks.
