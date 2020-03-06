Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Noah agrees to deal with Clippers, sources say

Noah agrees to deal with Clippers, sources say

ESPN Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Joakim Noah will join the Clippers on a 10-day contract next week, but there's optimism that he will finish the season with the team.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fantasynba

Fantasy Basketball Noah agrees to deal with Clippers, sources say https://t.co/hL84hfgCYZ #fantasy #nba #nba 11 minutes ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter Joakim Noah agrees to deal with Clippers, sources say https://t.co/g3YqgF46rr https://t.co/a5oLvp4r0s 11 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Noah agrees to deal with Clippers, sources say https://t.co/nWjRP3nxns #sports #feedly 17 minutes ago

kashnerlife

cole RT @k014c: Joakim Noah agrees to deal with Clippers, per sources. This is probably Noah's greatest forced turnover in his NBA career. #NB… 22 minutes ago

k014c

Kyle Carney Joakim Noah agrees to deal with Clippers, per sources. This is probably Noah's greatest forced turnover in his NBA… https://t.co/0B5MhG5FgA 23 minutes ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Joakim Noah agrees to deal with Clippers, sources say – ESPN https://t.co/F76q6Apm5R 24 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win RT @AllBasketballs: Noah agrees to deal with Clippers, sources say #NBA #Basketball #Fans https://t.co/cnynDe7GvT 32 minutes ago

AllBasketballs

All The Basketball Noah agrees to deal with Clippers, sources say #NBA #Basketball #Fans https://t.co/cnynDe7GvT 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.