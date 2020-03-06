Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Draymond to Barkley: Quiet down or I'll take job

Draymond to Barkley: Quiet down or I'll take job

ESPN Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Draymond Green, who has exchanged barbs with Hall of Famer Charles Barkley in the past, has said he would take the TNT analyst's job "soon" if he doesn't stop criticizing him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Draymond to Barkley: Quiet down or I'll take job https://t.co/CVgb1wqu6a 2 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Draymond to Barkley: Quiet down or I'll take job https://t.co/uJibZ4Z4VP #sports #feedly 14 minutes ago

bmaz

bmaz Lol. Draymond is a seriously good and valuable player. But he will never be Chuck, on or off the court. Draymond t… https://t.co/BA4BqKuNyh 18 minutes ago

thenba101

NBA 101 Draymond to Barkley: Quiet down or I’ll take job https://t.co/hZvW0aj4lf 19 minutes ago

TheBasketballF1

The Basketball Fans Draymond to Barkley: Quiet down or I'll take job #TheBasketballFans #NBA https://t.co/PgXH0IEWXQ 25 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win RT @AllBasketballs: Draymond to Barkley: Quiet down or I'll take job #NBA #Basketball #Fans https://t.co/BRcXhN1Rxp 26 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Draymond to Barkley: Quiet down or I’ll take job https://t.co/f2oM9s6c0h 26 minutes ago

206SEA_

206-SEA Draymond to Barkley: Quiet down or I'll take job Draymond Green, who has exchanged barbs with Hall of Famer Charles… https://t.co/GH2bo3RFmq 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.