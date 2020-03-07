Global  

Duncan Robinson sets franchise record, Miami falls on the road in New Orleans

FOX Sports Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Duncan Robinson sets franchise record, Miami falls on the road in New OrleansWith the eight 3s, Duncan Robinson has made 233 3-pointers this season, the most by an undrafted player during a single season in NBA history.
