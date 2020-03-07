Duncan Robinson sets franchise record, Miami falls on the road in New Orleans

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

With the eight 3s, Duncan Robinson has made 233 3-pointers this season, the most by an undrafted player during a single season in NBA history.



