Women's WT20: Aussie cricketer Mitchell Starc flies home to support cricketer wife Alyssa

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Top Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the final ODI against South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy play the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup final against India here on Sunday. Wicketkeeper-batter Healy will be a part of Australia's team which will take on an in-form Indian side at the MCG. The four-time champion home team... 👓 View full article

