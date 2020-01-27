Global  

Women's WT20: Aussie cricketer Mitchell Starc flies home to support cricketer wife Alyssa

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Top Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the final ODI against South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy play the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup final against India here on Sunday. Wicketkeeper-batter Healy will be a part of Australia's team which will take on an in-form Indian side at the MCG. The four-time champion home team...
Mitchell Starc leaves SA tour early to attend wife Alyssa Healy's women's T20 World Cup final

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy will be a part of Australia’s team which will take on an in-form Indian side at the MCG on Sunday
