Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool's Sadio Mane believes the Reds will rise again

Liverpool's Sadio Mane believes the Reds will rise again

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Sadio Mane has urged Liverpool to use the worst week of their season as fuel to power the Premier League leaders a step closer to the title when they face Bournemouth on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side crashed to a stunning 3-0 defeat against struggling Watford last weekend that ended their hopes of going unbeaten through the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico [Video]Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico

Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez struck after just four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich [Video]Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich

Premier League leaders Liverpool could have winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner back for Norwich game

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Reporter: Bayern Munich have contacted Liverpool FC star about move

Bayern Munich have been in touch with Roberto Firmino’s representatives about a potential swoop for the Liverpool FC star, according to journalist Ian McGarry....
The Sport Review Also reported by •Team TalkBelfast Telegraph

Liverpool: Sadio Mane 'never knew' Premier League winners got medals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane on Premier League medals, whether Jurgen Klopp deserves a statue and why his mum "hates football".
BBC Sport Also reported by •Team TalkDaily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JamesSavundra

James Savundra Exclusive interview with #LFC forward Sadio Mane post-match. Believes the best team won and that Liverpool need to… https://t.co/PhLXGSjcjB 4 days ago

Tshepo76491680

Tshepo RT @KickOffMagazine: Liverpool star forward Sadio Mane believes manager Jurgen Klopp will get a statue outside Anfield. Full story: https:… 6 days ago

Soccer_Laduma

Soccer Laduma A former @LFC star believes there are only two players in the current Red's squad who are irreplaceable, and it's n… https://t.co/jxTEJiFwbn 1 week ago

KickOffMagazine

Kick Off Liverpool star forward Sadio Mane believes manager Jurgen Klopp will get a statue outside Anfield. Full story:… https://t.co/6iMYwo5VRn 1 week ago

habibmohammed09

HABIB A.MOHAMMED RT @SBOBET: Sadio Mane believes that Jurgen Klopp deserves a statue at Anfield if he guides Liverpool to the #PL title this season. “For… 1 week ago

SBOBET

SBOBET Sadio Mane believes that Jurgen Klopp deserves a statue at Anfield if he guides Liverpool to the #PL title this sea… https://t.co/b9z4CCaJPm 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.