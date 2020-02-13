Phoenix Suns: Aron Baynes go bonkers for career-high 37, hitting 9 3s in 127-117 win

Mick AgЯo Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns breaks record for most points scored by an Australian in NBA game - ABC News https://t.co/wo3kwCC5T2 11 minutes ago Mojo RT @sunsgeekbrandon: Aron Baynes has career night and makes NBA history as the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trailblazers #NBA #NBATwitter… 14 minutes ago Suns Geek Brandon Aron Baynes has career night and makes NBA history as the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trailblazers #NBA… https://t.co/MSlQ0F2zCO 24 minutes ago of today Aron Baynes breaks record for most points scored by an Australian in NBA game Aron Baynes is enjoying a career yea… https://t.co/ZFByCoX4zh 29 minutes ago Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NBA: Aron Baynes scored a career-high 37 points on a career-high nine 3-pointers, Dario Saric added 24 points and… https://t.co/1BkcXxjiXS 49 minutes ago Jonathan Schomburgk RT @AusCelticsFan: Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns breaks record for most points scored by an Australian in NBA game - ABC News https://t.c… 1 hour ago LowkeyLesso RT @WeinbachNBA: Guess the Phoenix Suns player with this stat line tonight: 37 PTS - 16 REB - 9 THREES Correct, Aron freakin Baynes.... D… 1 hour ago Arthur Spyrou Way to go Aron 👏👏👏 Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns breaks record for most points scored by an Australian in NBA game https://t.co/ZfaMt8Rsv6 1 hour ago