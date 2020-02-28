Minlend helps San Francisco oust Loyola Marymount in WCC
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Minlend scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half as San Francisco grabbed the lead early and kept going, eliminating Loyola marymount from the second round of the West Coast Conference 82-53 on Friday night. Fifth-seeded San Francisco (21-11) faces No. 4 seed Pacific in a quarterfinal Saturday, […]
Mayor London Breed and Health officials in San Francisco on Thursday morning announced the city’s first two confirmed cases of coronavirus infection that were likely caught through community transmission.
Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will..