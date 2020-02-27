Gabriel Martinelli opens up on ‘brilliant’ Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Global  

Gabriel Martinelli says he is already enjoying the benefits of working under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal this season. The Spanish head coach is currently settling into life at The Emirates after being appointed as the new Gunners boss at the end of last year. Arsenal have shown some major signs of improvement under Arteta in […]

