Yes Bank crisis: Due diligence under way, says SBI

State of Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said that the bank has received the draft scheme of resolution for cash-strapped Yes Bank and the board has given in-principle approval to explore the possibility of picking up 49 per cent stake.

