Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Wasim Jaffer retires from all forms of cricket

Wasim Jaffer retires from all forms of cricket

Indian Express Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @IExpressSports: #WasimJaffer retires from all forms of cricket Jaffer, 41, bows out of the game as the highest run-getter in the Ranji… 4 minutes ago

sportzwiki

Sportzwiki .@WasimJaffer14 Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket With Immediate Effect #WasimJaffer #TeamIndia… https://t.co/jquOfhMdcN 16 minutes ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI Legendary Wasim Jaffer Retires From All Forms Of Cricket The 42-year-old cricketer Wasim Jaffer announced his retir… https://t.co/H2mzsJnrJw 18 minutes ago

amitguptamirror

amitguptamirror Former India opener Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 retires from all forms of cricket. A true Mumbai legend 37 minutes ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Wasim Jaffer retires from all forms of cricket https://t.co/hVMtLtdwwD https://t.co/Bc4BhBu0XW 48 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Known for his stylish shots, especially the cover drives, @WasimJaffer14 was the nemesis of the bowlers, who tormen… https://t.co/tgD1JAmCGb 48 minutes ago

MIKhan29503357

MIKhanMewati https://t.co/S9L61N63MT Shared by Indian Express android app. Click here to download https://t.co/vzw4M58bLu 55 minutes ago

theumpires_call

Gomesh S RT @ShayanAcharya: Wasim Jaffer retires from all forms of cricket. A stalwart of the game, a thorough gentleman cricketer... #ThankYouWasim… 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.