Sport24.co.za | NHL Canadiens legend Henri Richard dead at 84

News24 Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Henri Richard, who played on a National Hockey League-record 11 Stanley Cup championship squads in his 20-year career, died.
Canadiens legend Henri Richard dies at 84

Henri Richard, the younger brother of Maurice "Rocket" Richard and a 20-year veteran of the Montreal Canadiens, has died. He was 84.
CBC.ca

NHL: Former Canadiens captain Henri 'Pocket Rocket' Richard dies aged 84

Henri Richard, who won an NHL-record 11 Stanley Cup titles during a Hall of Fame career spent entirely with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday in Laval,...
Reuters

