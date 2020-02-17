Tributes pour in as former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins dies at 41 after long battle with illness

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Matthew J Watkins, the former Wales centre, has died at the age of 41 following a long battle with illness. The ex-rugby union star retired in 2011 before being diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer in 2013. And following a seven-year fight, the husband and father of two passed away on Saturday. Watkins […] 👓 View full article

