Alisson, Jordan Henderson, and now Andy Robertson… Liverpool suffer another blow with left-back NOT IN THE SQUAD for Bournemouth clash
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Andy Robertson is not in the Liverpool squad to face Bournemouth due to injury – but Jurgen Klopp insists it’s nothing serious. With Jordan Henderson and Alisson already major doubts for the Atletico Madrid second leg on Wednesday, Robertson was left out entirely for the Premier League clash on Saturday. However, Klopp quickly moved to […]