Alisson, Jordan Henderson, and now Andy Robertson… Liverpool suffer another blow with left-back NOT IN THE SQUAD for Bournemouth clash

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Andy Robertson is not in the Liverpool squad to face Bournemouth due to injury – but Jurgen Klopp insists it’s nothing serious. With Jordan Henderson and Alisson already major doubts for the Atletico Madrid second leg on Wednesday, Robertson was left out entirely for the Premier League clash on Saturday. However, Klopp quickly moved to […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Robertson: Liverpool form needs to change

Robertson: Liverpool form needs to change 00:40

 Andy Robertson has urged Liverpool to recover their winning form after suffering their third defeat in four matches at Chelsea on Tuesday.

Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury [Video]Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury

Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp says he trusts the Premier League as far as trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while also confirming goalkeeper Alisson will be out for at least a week with a..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:36Published

Howe: Henderson leadership second to none [Video]Howe: Henderson leadership second to none

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's leadership qualities are 'second to none'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:30Published


Klopp reveals reason for Robertson absence against Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp has revealed why Andrew Robertson is not in the Liverpool matchday squad for Saturday's clash with Bournemouth.
Team Talk

Jurgen Klopp explains why Andy Robertson was dropped for Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth

Andy Robertson missed his first Premier League game of the season for Liverpool as veteran midfielder James Milner was preferred to face Bournemouth
Daily Star

