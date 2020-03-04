Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's T20 World Cup, Australia vs India: Who has better record?

Women's T20 World Cup, Australia vs India: Who has better record?

Zee News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final is set to be a memorable occasion and will be the fifth time Australia and India have met in the history of the 20-over tournament.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup 02:49

 SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team [Video]'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:23Published

Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup [Video]Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup

England coach Eddie Jones says his side are a 'better team' now than at the World Cup last year. England temporarily signed off a Guinness Six Nations abbreviated by coronavirus by winning the Triple..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tablet interactive: Australia v India in Women's Twenty20 World Cup final

Follow our live blog as Australia take on India at the Twenty20 World Cup final - in front of a world record crowd.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAReuters India

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Players to watch out for in India vs England semi-final on March 5

In previous ICC tournaments, England have a clean record against India, registering win in both 2017 50-over final and the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup...
Zee News


Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal #INDvAUS Women's @T20WorldCup: India lose by 85 runs as Australia breeze to fifth title… 4 minutes ago

mikelorigan

Mike Lorigan RT @9NewsQueensland: Our women cricketers are once again world champions, claiming their fifth World Cup with a crushing win over India. T… 5 minutes ago

mikelorigan

Mike Lorigan RT @9NewsGoldCoast: Our women cricketers are once again world champions, claiming their fifth World Cup with a crushing win over India. Th… 5 minutes ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland Our women cricketers are once again world champions, claiming their fifth World Cup with a crushing win over India.… https://t.co/816xn7YkZL 7 minutes ago

9NewsGoldCoast

Nine News Gold Coast Our women cricketers are once again world champions, claiming their fifth World Cup with a crushing win over India.… https://t.co/HBQwTEnhQy 7 minutes ago

TheHinduSports

The Hindu - Sports In front of a massive turnout at MCG on Women's Day, Australia put up a total of 184; India crumbled to 99 all out https://t.co/byioeHsKYc 8 minutes ago

hotcoId

bruna RT @PKPGallery: 08.03 | Katy Perry performs during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia at the Melbourne… 15 minutes ago

robynbartlett9

Robyn Bartlett RT @3AW693: They’ve done it! Australia has won the women’s T20 Cricket World Cup, thrashing India in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG. 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.