Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives Premier League debut to Pablo Mari as Eddie Nketiah starts over Alexandre Lacazette again

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has handed a Premier League debut to Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari for the Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday. The Gunners signed the former Manchester City centre-back from Brazilian club Flamengo in January and he impressed at Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday night. He didn’t make a single […]
