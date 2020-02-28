Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from proven model

Scott Stewart RT @MattFtheOracle: Duke-North Carolina Betting Odds, Pick, Prediction: Can Blue Devils Shut Down Tar Heels? https://t.co/34xPgxa04W 3 hours ago Matthew Freedman Duke-North Carolina Betting Odds, Pick, Prediction: Can Blue Devils Shut Down Tar Heels? https://t.co/34xPgxa04W 3 hours ago The Action Network North Carolina has started to find its form with three straight wins, but can it avenge last month's heartbreaking… https://t.co/2qpWeXBmRL 3 hours ago LasVegasBetting North Carolina #Tarheels at (12) Duke #BlueDevils Betting Odds & ACC Hoops Expert Predictions by Aengus Moorehead -… https://t.co/4I2BsNOyT4 4 hours ago Ruthless Pepe JR RT @FDSportsbook: 🚨 CBB Odds Boost 🚨 San Diego State (vs Utah State), Duke (vs North Carolina), and Oregon (vs Stanford) All to Win Boost… 4 hours ago Ryan Reese A small slate this Saturday as we try to get our betting tournament ready https://t.co/JmSoBaCXsZ 5 hours ago Streaking the Lawn A small slate this Saturday as we try to get our betting tournament ready. https://t.co/bEgbX3n8q6 5 hours ago FanDuel Sportsbook 🚨 CBB Odds Boost 🚨 San Diego State (vs Utah State), Duke (vs North Carolina), and Oregon (vs Stanford) All to Win… https://t.co/ZMgnKjFhNi 7 hours ago