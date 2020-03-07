Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Nets, Atkinson 'mutually agree to part ways'

Nets, Atkinson 'mutually agree to part ways'

ESPN Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The Nets have parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson, the team announced Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Brooklyn Nets, coach Kenny Atkinson part ways after four seasons

The Brooklyn Nets and coach Kenny Atkinson agreed to part ways after four seasons. The New York native was 118-190 during his Nets tenure.
USATODAY.com

Nets part ways with coach Atkinson

The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson and assistant Jacque Vaughn will take charge for the rest of the season, the team said on...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.