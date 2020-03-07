Nets, Atkinson 'mutually agree to part ways'

The Nets have parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson, the team announced Saturday.

Recent related news from verified sources Brooklyn Nets, coach Kenny Atkinson part ways after four seasons The Brooklyn Nets and coach Kenny Atkinson agreed to part ways after four seasons. The New York native was 118-190 during his Nets tenure.

Nets part ways with coach Atkinson The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson and assistant Jacque Vaughn will take charge for the rest of the season, the team said on...

