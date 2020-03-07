Brooklyn Nets, coach Kenny Atkinson agree to immediate split



Recent related news from verified sources Brooklyn Nets, coach Kenny Atkinson part ways after four seasons The Brooklyn Nets and coach Kenny Atkinson agreed to part ways after four seasons. The New York native was 118-190 during his Nets tenure.

USATODAY.com 19 minutes ago



Kenny Atkinson out as Nets coach in surprise split The Brooklyn Nets have surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth

FOX Sports 26 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this