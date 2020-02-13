Global  

Bristol City 1-1 Fulham: Tom Cairney leaves it late to rescue point for automatic promotion chasing Cottagers

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Fulham failed to fully ramp up the pressure on second place Leeds after Tom Cairney’s late goal could only secure a 1-1 draw with fellow Championship promotion-contenders Bristol City at Ashton Gate. City took a 70th-minute lead when Nahki Wells was on hand to nod home from close range after Pedro Pereira had headed across […]
