It’s fair to say Demba Ba won the internet on Saturday morning. The former Newcastle and Chelsea marksman’s hilarious tweet poking fun at Steven Gerrard went viral on social media . There is no doubting that Ba was one of the most clinical frontmen in the country in his prime, but he is remembered most for […]

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Chelsea legend!' - Fans are loving what Demba Ba has done to troll Liverpool and Steven Gerrard Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has taken to Twitter to mock Liverpool and Steven Gerrard, six years after his goal at Anfield following an infamous slip by the...

Football.london 5 hours ago



Frank Lampard urged to make two or three defensive signings at Chelsea FC Chelsea FC need to sign two or three defensive signings in the summer, according to Liverpool FC legend Dietmar Hamann. The Blues suffered a resounding 3-0 loss...

The Sport Review 1 week ago





Tweets about this