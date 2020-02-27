SARugbyChick Live Super Rugby updates: Bulls v Highlanders https://t.co/kSl7WNrBKk via @NZHeraldRugby https://t.co/YYF6JVuxti 3 hours ago #LDSAgency ⚽️ RT @SuperRugby: MATCH CENTRE | Follow all the stats and scores live as the Bulls face the Highlanders at home. Live updates here: https://… 4 hours ago #LDSAgency ⚽️ RT @SuperRugby: MATCH CENTRE | Follow all the stats and scores live as the Sharks host the Jaguares. Live updates here: https://t.co/RvP1c… 4 hours ago 💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @SABreakingNews: Super Rugby 2020 live: Bulls vs Highlanders – get scores and updates here https://t.co/jFj1h6hCAx https://t.co/CRAdxNay… 5 hours ago rugbynews2020 Super Rugby 2020 live: Bulls vs Highlanders - get scores and updates here - Rugby Union News https://t.co/x7zj0KcUG4 https://t.co/nPt1mqQMvA 5 hours ago SA Breaking News Super Rugby 2020 live: Bulls vs Highlanders – get scores and updates here https://t.co/jFj1h6hCAx https://t.co/CRAdxNaytf 5 hours ago Super Rugby/TRC MATCH CENTRE | Follow all the stats and scores live as the Bulls face the Highlanders at home. Live updates here:… https://t.co/EPloMBsSLL 6 hours ago 💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @SABreakingNews: Super Rugby 2020 live: Sharks vs Jaguares – get scores and updates here https://t.co/EHPUCh4Pfl https://t.co/TbFlr6Hd38 6 hours ago