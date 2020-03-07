Source: Some owners want 'no' vote, 18 games Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Some NFL owners are hoping the players vote "no" on the CBA proposal, with the hopes of countering with a better deal for the league that could include an 18-game season, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TheHandsomeRandall Not shocked at all. Source: Some owners want 'no' vote, 18 games https://t.co/DdSkbMdMBe 3 minutes ago Johnny Domenico This smacks of parents threatening to ground a teenager for another week if they don't comply: Source: Some owners… https://t.co/CYcPPaFxfv 32 minutes ago The Ryan Sports Report Source: Some owners want 'no' vote, 18 games https://t.co/WOmFI9M7Qo via @ESPN App https://t.co/VUPRGU8I7q 37 minutes ago OVERLOOKED Source: Some owners want 'no' vote, 18 games. Download the app or click on https://t.co/rCsh0uE9An to read this art… https://t.co/ZqV3O33hx7 42 minutes ago Howard Bloom Source: Some owners want 'no' vote, 18 games https://t.co/Q7gT5y9Tmd 53 minutes ago rightwingpolok2 Source: Some owners want 'no' vote, 18 games https://t.co/z3Nt3RHais This is #insanity. The 16 game season is too l… https://t.co/gQlR4Nixwq 1 hour ago Notorious_Alex_BKLYN Source: Some owners want 'no' vote, 18 games https://t.co/o1NuMuAiw9 1 hour ago Griffin Bostian Legit are saying thisbto scare players into voting yes.... Source: Some owners want 'no' vote, 18 games https://t.co/0qZYhFv0Bf 1 hour ago