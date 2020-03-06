Global  

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe devastated for his players after 2-1 defeat at Anfield

BBC Sport Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he is "devastated" for his players after their defensive errors cost them a one-goal advantage during a 2-1 defeat by Liverpool.
 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's leadership qualities are 'second to none'.

Klopp bemoans VAR despite victory [Video]Klopp bemoans VAR despite victory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bemoans VAR after Bournemouth took a controversial lead during Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

Cook may be out for a number of weeks [Video]Cook may be out for a number of weeks

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says it was a "hammer blow" to lose captain Steve Cook with a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool but he was pleased with the team's performance.

Eddie Howe challenges Bournemouth to rise to ‘ultimate test’ against Liverpool

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has challenged his side to rise to “probably the ultimate test” at Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Liverpool back on track after Bournemouth scare at Anfield

Liverpool back on track after Bournemouth scare at AnfieldLiverpool returned to winning ways after coming from behind to beat struggling Bournemouth 2-1. The Reds moved to within three wins of claiming a first league...
