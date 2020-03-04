PM Narendra Modi extends good wishes ahead of India-Australia clash in ICC Women's T20 WC final
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 7, 2020) extended his good wishes to India and Australia Women’s team ahead of their clash in T20 World Cup finals in Melbourne.
India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field.
Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...
Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his..