Zaheer Khan’s one-handed stunner, fiery yorker is a must watch Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this shahbaz RT @mufaddal_vohra: WOW, Zaheer Khan what a catch!! One handed stunner...! https://t.co/PBBbfUG8Mw 3 hours ago maheshsdalvi Zaheer Khan’s one-handed stunner, fiery yorker is a must watch https://t.co/qZXoDcmsrf https://t.co/tR6UKhcErf 6 hours ago Prafull Darji 💛 Zaheer khan what a catch ! ONE handed stunner..... https://t.co/QbfNaf7u7n 6 hours ago