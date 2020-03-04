Australia in South Africa 2020 Scoreboard

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Mar 7 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 3rd odi between South Africa and Australia on Saturday at Potchefstroom, South Africa South Africa win by 6 wickets Australia 1st innings David Warner c Quinton de Kock b Anrich Nortje 4 Aaron Finch c David Miller b Daryn Dupavillion 22 Steven Smith lbw Andile Phehlukwayo 20 Marnus Labuschagne b Anrich Nortje 108 D'Arcy Short c Heinrich Klaasen b JJ Smuts 👓 View full article

