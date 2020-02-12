Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jay Wright or George Clooney: Villanova head coach identifies different outfits

Jay Wright or George Clooney: Villanova head coach identifies different outfits

FOX Sports Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Jay Wright or George Clooney: Villanova head coach identifies different outfitsVillanova head coach Jay "GQ" Wright takes a look at different suits and outfits and tries to guess whether it's his own fashion statement or that of A-list celebrity George Clooney.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mel Tucker resigns as University of Colorado football coach, will take same job at Michigan State [Video]Mel Tucker resigns as University of Colorado football coach, will take same job at Michigan State

Mel Tucker resigned Wednesday as head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder and announced he would be the new head coach at Michigan State University just 14 months after he took the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:54Published

Michigan State Hires Mel Tucker to Replace Mark Dantonio as Head Coach [Video]Michigan State Hires Mel Tucker to Replace Mark Dantonio as Head Coach

Michigan State Hires Mel Tucker to Replace Mark Dantonio as Head Coach Tucker resigned as Colorado's head coach on Wednesday after just one season. Rick George, Colorado athletic director, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No. 14 Villanova holds on to beat Georgetown 70-69

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Villanova coach Jay Wright, the lack of seniors this season hasn’t been a problem. His Wildcats keeps rolling as they head into the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

TheBetterBusin2

TheBetterBusiness Jay Wright or George Clooney: Villanova head coach identifies different outfits | FOX SPORTS https://t.co/1fEM0Vduj2 1 day ago

genadamedia

genadamedia Jay Wright or George Clooney: Villanova head coach identifies different outfits | FOX SPORTS https://t.co/2Rfl4uZW1j 1 day ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Jay Wright or George Clooney: Villanova head coach identifies different outfits https://t.co/Vt9Z3qbivk https://t.co/uRcJug7hFy 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.