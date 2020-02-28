Crystal Palace press conference live: Roy Hodgson on Jordan Ayew, Watford and Wilfried Zaha

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Hodgson plays down talk of Europe Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is not think about qualifying for Europe as his team still have a long way to go this season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29Published 1 week ago Hodgson enjoys Palace v Brighton rivalry Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he enjoys the rivalry between the club and Brighton and looks forward to the two teams meeting on Saturday. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:25Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Crystal Palace press conference live: Roy Hodgson on Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Brighton win Hear what Eagles manager Roy Hodgson has to say after his team picked up a fine three points in the big derby clash with Brighton at the American Express...

Football.london 1 week ago



Every word Roy Hodgson said on Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Premier League safety and coronavirus Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson spoke to the media after the 1-0 win against Watford at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles moving into the top half of the Premier...

Football.london 2 hours ago





Tweets about this