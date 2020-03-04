Global  

England prop Joe Marler caught fondling Alun Wyn Jones’ penis during Six Nations clash against Wales

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
If there was a prize for the most bizarre moment in the Six Nations, England star Joe Marler would win it hands down this year. The prop was caught fondling Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones’ penis during the Six Nations clash between the two sides at Twickenham. England and Wales are firm rivals so it […]
News video: Jones refuses Italy questions: 'Wales our focus'

Jones refuses Italy questions: 'Wales our focus' 00:45

 England head coach Eddie Jones refused to answer questions regarding their postponed Six Nations match against Italy on March 14, saying his side are only worried about Wales this weekend.

Vunipola stood down by England due to coronavirus concerns in camp environment

England have revealed that their camp environment influenced the decision to stand Mako Vunipola down from Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales.
Belfast Telegraph

