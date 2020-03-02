Global  

Utah State vs. San Diego State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions by proven model

Utah State vs. San Diego State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions by proven model

CBS Sports Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Utah State and San Diego State. Here are the results:
Recent related news from verified sources

Alabama State vs. Texas Southern odds, line: College basketball picks, March 2 predictions from proven model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Alabama State and Texas Southern.
CBS Sports

Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sam Merrill had 27 points and seven assists, Neemias Queta scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and No. 2 seed Utah State never trailed in...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Dubs408

Alex. RT @JonRothstein: San Diego State's loss to Utah State means that Dayton is in position to be a number one seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament… 3 seconds ago

Wildbeast78

Cody Wildeboer RT @KySportsRadio: WOW! What a shot by that Utah State dude.... If San Diego St is a #1 seed, I am a pineapple 16 seconds ago

sdutPosner

Jay Posner Here's the early story from @sdutzeigler on what was only Aztecs' second loss of season ... but their sixth in last… https://t.co/AFQrLOFHh2 20 seconds ago

KingDavid23

D.E RT @MainTeamSports: San Diego State's Malachi Flynn ALMOST breaks Utah State's heart with half-court shot https://t.co/rMy4aMSZjW 1 minute ago

SpenSpenBurt

Spencer Burt RT @fox13: The Utah State Aggies are back-to-back Mountain West Conference champions! @USUBasketball won 59-56 in a nail-biter against San… 1 minute ago

sporty_utah

Utah Sports RT @ZoneSportsNet: Utah State defeats San Diego State 59-56, wins Mountain West Conference title and punches their ticket into the NCAA Tou… 2 minutes ago

bryceamoyer

B-ryce RT @marchmadness: BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS! Utah State defeats San Diego State 59-56 in the @MountainWest Championship to secure the first AQ… 2 minutes ago

ZoneSportsNet

The Zone Sports Network Utah State defeats San Diego State 59-56, wins Mountain West Conference title and punches their ticket into the NCAA Tournament. 3 minutes ago

