Dele Alli's second-half penalty cancels out Chris Wood's opener as Tottenham drop more points at Burnley

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Tottenham’s poor form continued as they laboured to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor. In a first-half dominated by the hosts, Chris Wood gave the Clarets a deserved lead after Dwight McNeil’s shot was parried by Hugo Lloris straight into the path of the New Zealand international to tap home. But Spurs fought […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK
Dyche upset not to get penalty

Dyche upset not to get penalty 04:04

 Burnley manager Sean Dyche was disappointed that his side did not get a penalty after Davinson Sanchez’s challenge on Chris Wood in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

Solskjaer concedes United fans have every right to feel disillusioned

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United supporters had every right to feel “disillusioned” on a night when anti-Glazer chants provided the backdrop to an embarrassing home loss to Burnley...

Recent related news from verified sources

Dele Alli's penalty rescues point for Tottenham at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Dele Alli’s second-half penalty helped Tottenham avoid a third successive Premier League defeat in a 1-1 draw against Burnley on...
Seattle Times

Alli penalty earns Tottenham draw at Burnley

Dele Alli scores his eighth Premier League goal of the season as Tottenham come from behind to draw at Burnley.
BBC News

