Yes Bank founder questioned over loan to DHFL

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The Enforcement Directorate, which continued its searches at Rana Kapoor’s Samudra Mahal residence in Worli on Saturday, is investigating whether Doit Urban Ventures, a dummy company controlled by the Yes Bank founder and two of his daughters, received Rs 600 crore as kickbacks from the scam-hit Dewan Housing Financial Corporation Ltd (DHFL) for loans worth Rs 4,450 crore granted by the bank.
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded in police custody on money-laundering charges

An Indian court on Sunday remanded the founder and former managing director of crisis-hit Yes Bank Ltd in police custody until March 11 after he was arrested on...
Yes Bank: ED questions founder; ATMs run dry

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to place a 30-day moratorium on Yes Bank and cap withdrawals at Rs 50,000 created a scurry as panicked depositors queued up...
