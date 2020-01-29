Arctic Winter Games cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games have been cancelled due to concerns about novel coronavirus.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources X-Games Impacted By Coronavirus An X-Games event scheduled for next month in Chongli, China has been postponed. The delay is in direct response to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in that region. The event, the first winter X-Games.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published on January 29, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Arctic Winter Games 'in good shape' with COVID-19 precautions Officials with the Arctic Winter Games say the risk is low, but they're taking all necessary precautions to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak at this year's event in...

CBC.ca 4 days ago



Seattle University men’s, women’s basketball games cancelled due to coronavirus concerns Both Chicago State University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City have decided not to travel west this week for men's basketball games against Seattle...

Seattle Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this