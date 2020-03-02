Global  

Scott Quigg: Jono Carroll upsets former world champion in Manchester

BBC Sport Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Former world super-bantamweight champion Scott Quigg hints at retirement after he is outclassed by Jono Carroll in Manchester.
Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll live stream: Date and time, how to watch and undercard including Hughie Fury

Scott Quigg will continue his comeback by taking on Ireland’s Jono Carroll this weekend. Quigg lost to Oscar Valdes in March 2018 and has had just one fight...
talkSPORT

Scott Quigg eager to show he still belongs at boxing’s top table

Scott Quigg wants to become a world champion once again but knows his dream will go up in smoke if he fails to beat Jono Carroll at the Manchester Arena on...
Belfast Telegraph


Usatodaypost4

Usatodaypost Scott Quigg hints he's set to retire after defeat to Jono Carroll https://t.co/tNqGCnFLJ2 https://t.co/12irwPrbcI 45 seconds ago

JialoDaniel

Daniel Odongo RT @Boxing_UK_: 🥊🇬🇧 EXCLUSIVES COMING 🔥 Extended Eddie Hearn: Announces 2 HUGE fights exclusively to @Boxing_UK_ Jono Carroll: Best is y… 2 minutes ago

AaronConnolly28

Aaron RT @SkySportsBoxing: Carroll lands Quigg upset 👏 Jono Carroll produced a career-best performance to shock Scott Quigg at the Manchester Ar… 3 minutes ago

IFLTV

iFL TV™ 'I AM DYING TO FINISH' - JONO CARROLL REACTS TO STOPPAGE OF SCOTT QUIGG & SAYS HE SHOULD RETIRE https://t.co/pQYemf4Dj4 3 minutes ago

xboxingcom

вσχιηg Jono Carroll beats Scott Quigg by 11th round TKO https://t.co/yrY5H3SuJU https://t.co/aYLIYepSRa 11 minutes ago

xboxingcom

вσχιηg HIGHLIGHTS | Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll https://t.co/cKh9Lyxsyp https://t.co/a5cex3Ibsq 11 minutes ago

CasperBoxing

Todd Huff ♥ BOXING https://t.co/Otzp4UuFrk #JonoCarroll beats #ScottQuigg by 11th round TKO https://t.co/jhOA9h9BXa Search for Truth 13 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Scott Quigg hints at retirement after Jono Carroll mounts surprise victory https://t.co/PIvGKljGxO https://t.co/8ipKfJh1HG 13 minutes ago

