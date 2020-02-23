Daily Star Sport Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains impact Bruno Fernandes can have on Scott McTominay #MUFC https://t.co/hiRpsBTaxK https://t.co/p3kCw414Bi 18 hours ago

Super League Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains impact Bruno Fernandes can have on Scott McTominay https://t.co/4FHy9MQ7vA 1 day ago

The Final Whistle Manchester United's big money signing can be a hugely influential figure for McTominay to learn from, reckons the R… https://t.co/NiodM4mZ2D 1 day ago

Football Goals & Highlights Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains impact Bruno Fernandes can have on Scott McTominay #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/KafjQ8pMq1 1 day ago

Manchester United News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains impact Bruno Fernandes can have on Scott McTominay https://t.co/azE8uJxGjD #manutd https://t.co/ZS3PMCqdjr 1 day ago

Daily Star Sport Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains impact Bruno Fernandes can have on Scott McTominay #MUFC https://t.co/hiRpsBBz9a https://t.co/Boz33w6st8 1 day ago

Man Utd Latest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains impact Bruno Fernandes can have on Scott McTominay #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/GHlkNlNu0d 1 day ago