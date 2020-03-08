Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0

Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0Nigerian rookie Ifunanyachi Achara scored in the 81st minute in his MLS debut to give Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Achara scores in MLS debut to lift Toronto FC past NYCFC

Achara scores in MLS debut to lift Toronto FC past NYCFCAchara scores in MLS debut to lift Toronto FC past NYCFC
FOX Sports

Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0

TORONTO (AP) — Nigerian rookie Ifunanyachi Achara scored in the 81st minute in his MLS debut to give Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

rouutnews

Rouut Achara scores in MLS debut to lift Toronto FC past NYCFC https://t.co/WRbyAPQx0R https://t.co/MvODsQpNlJ 5 hours ago

rouutnews

Rouut Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0 https://t.co/3LmE71GH0x https://t.co/vTiF1GanZH 6 hours ago

rouutnews

Rouut Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0 https://t.co/poLSRcfPI3 https://t.co/c11G7BdTlO 6 hours ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Achara scores in MLS debut to lift Toronto FC past NYCFC : Atlanta United beats FC Cincinnati 2-1… https://t.co/X3qdN8CGrT 10 hours ago

getonwithsports

Get on with Sports Achara scores in MLS debut to lift Toronto FC past NYCFC https://t.co/S3jnv1sirb https://t.co/qEfkDM5fu0 11 hours ago

fanly_dcunited

DC United Report Achara scores in MLS debut to lift Toronto FC past NYCFC #DCUnited https://t.co/JfP6caP40z https://t.co/TQ14LseJ1P 11 hours ago

fanly_torontofc

Toronto FC Report Achara scores in MLS debut to lift Toronto FC past NYCFC #TFC https://t.co/sXB3US1I6y https://t.co/oEnJ8IoZ9j 11 hours ago

fanly_torontofc

Toronto FC Report Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0 #TorontoFC https://t.co/4RVT3fkNxw https://t.co/5vKUek2TPk 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.